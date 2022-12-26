Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed have put Pakistan in control of proceedings in this first Test against New Zealand in Karachi on Monday, December 26. The Pakistan captain scored his ninth Test hundred while a returning Sarfaraz Ahmed showed the value of his experience, with the duo putting together an undefeated 114-run stand against the Kiwis after they had started off the day on a positive note, reducing the hosts to 48/3 and 110/4 at one stage. Babar Azam Smashes Counterattacking Century As Pakistan Gain Control on Day 1 of PAK vs NZ 1st Test in Karachi.

