Hardik Pandya has been out sidelined for the last few months after getting injured in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. After some intense rehab, he is finally back in cricketing action. Hardik Pandya shared a video of him practicing with the bat, smoking some big shots as he prepares for the upcoming IPL 2024. Fans loved their favourite cricketer back in action and made the video viral on social media. 'It Was My Wrong Call' Ravindra Jadeja Shares Instagram Story Admitting His Fault In Sarfaraz Khan's Run-Out During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Hardik Pandya Returns to Batting Practice Following Injury Recovery

Back at it 🤙 pic.twitter.com/5qC3l3iX8c — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 15, 2024

