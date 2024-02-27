Riyan Parag had a sensational domestic season behind him where he scored runs in all the three competitions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy. He has helped Assam punch well above their weight and now he is all set to return in action for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2024. Ahead of that he shared video of his net practice on social media with the caption 'back in the game'. Rishabh Pant Prepares For Upcoming IPL 2024, Shares Clips of Training In NCA (Watch Video).

Riyan Parag Starts Preparation Ahead of IPL 2024

Back in the game🚀 pic.twitter.com/oUPEtzf9MM — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) February 27, 2024

