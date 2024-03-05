During the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi a ball boy took a sensational catch on the fine leg. After the ball boy took the catch he received a hug from the Islamabad United fielder Colin Munro. The moment was very heartwarming as the cricketer hugged the ball boy in a very positive manner which became the highlight of the day. Kieron Pollard Leaves PSL 2024 To Attend Pre-Wedding Ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Watch Video Here

Just out of reach for Munro, but the ball boy dives in for a sensational catch and earns a warm hug 🤗😍#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel | #IUvPZ️ pic.twitter.com/uBxe33cfzO — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2024

