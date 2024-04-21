Records shattered when Sunrisers Hyderabad came out to bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during the IPL 2024 clash against Delhi Capitals. SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma unleashed an assault on the DC bowlers, scoring 125 runs in the powerplay. They scored a mammoth total of 266 and while chasing it, Delhi Capitals scored 131 runs in just 8 overs. With balls finding the way to the boundary often, DDCA handed out helmets for the ball boys. With power-hitters going all guns blazing, there can be injuries and the helmets were provided to avoid any kind of risks. Although it was a rare scene for the fans. Acknowledging how power-hitting has become so intimidating, fans shared the pictures of ball boys in helmets alongside reacting on them and made them viral. DC vs SRH Memes Go Viral As Travis Head Powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to Victory Over Delhi Capitals by 67 Runs in IPL 2024.

Ball Boys Wear Helmet

The ball boy is wearing a helmet. Not taking any risk😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/fpakI1PfDR — Samraat Maharjan (@MaharjanSamraat) April 20, 2024

What Have You Done IPL?

Ball Boys wearing helmets. What have you done IPL#SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/9kmrBGqBDx — Setu (@setusavla) April 20, 2024

Prioritizing Safety First

All the ball boys are wearing helmets because of the rain of sixes 🥵 Very Glad that they are prioritising Safety first 👏🏼. #SRHvDC #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/nM55XjKWVw — Crazy Arpita (@ArpitaKiVines) April 20, 2024

Another Fan Reacts

The raining of sixes forced to the ball boy to wear the helmet too at Arun Jaitley stadium .#SRHvDC #OrangeArmy #SunrisersHyderabad pic.twitter.com/Cb8U4DqL7B — Sunny Pandey (@sunnypandey92) April 20, 2024

Zaroori Hai

Han bhot zroori hai aj toh Ball Boys ko Helmets ! #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/t1iEfzjQ0M — Amit (@iiamitverma) April 20, 2024

Next Turn Will Be of Spectators

Even ball boys are wearing helmets ⛑️ against rainy of boundaries, next turn will be of spectators #IPL2024live #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/lRcBzGNTSr — తమ్మునూరి శ్రీనివాస్ 🇮🇳 (@thammunoori) April 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)