Shocking revelations from former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali who has alleged the Australian team of tampering the ball in the WTC 2023 final at the Oval when Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli were batting. He insisted that the Australians 'made the ball' around the 15th over and used it to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. He also claimed that's why the ball came in so viciously even after the batter shouldering the hands. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 3.

Basit Ali Accuses Australian Team of Ball Tampering

Ball tampering by Australia against India? Basit Ali says Australia did ball tampering against India to dismiss Shubman Gill, Pujara and Kohli. He also says they had tampered the ball even when Jadeja was batting out there. #WTCFinal #WTCFinal2023 Video Credits: Basit Ali YT pic.twitter.com/refFZC2cRz — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 8, 2023

