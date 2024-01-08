Shakib Al Hasan has time and again made the news for his outbursts and a similar incident took place when he was spotted slapping a fan. The Bangladesh all-rounder contested elections from the Magura constituency and secured a parliament seat with a resounding victory. In the viral video, the star all-rounder is seen walking with the crowd gathering around him. Shakib, potentially irked by the people surrounding and falling over him, turned around and slapped a fan who was behind him. Shakib Al Hasan Beats Fan Who Took Away His Cap At Promotional Event Following Bangladesh's Historic T20I Win Over England (Watch Video).

Slap Shot from Shakib 🏏 pic.twitter.com/D2MGqqAhPK — Zaki Ishtiaque Hussain (@Gunner_811) January 7, 2024

