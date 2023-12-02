Bangladesh won the 1st test against New Zealand by 150 runs on day five thanks to six wickets taken by left-arm orthodox spinner Taijul Islam. The first innings scores of Bangladesh and New Zealand are almost identical. But, Bangladesh posted a target of 332 against New Zealand thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto's century in the second innings. For the first time ever, Bangladesh Cricket Team defeated New Zealand in a home test match. It is Bangladesh's largest winning margin against any nation other than Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. Fans Come Up With Hilarious Reactions As Broadcaster Shows Men Urinating in Woods Outside Stadium During BAN vs NZ 1st Test 2023.

Bangladesh Beat New Zealand in 1st Test

