Bangladesh Cricket Board issued a show-cause notice to BPL franchise Fortune Barishal after their captain Shakib Al Hasan reportedly broke the bio-bubble for an ad shoot ahead of the tournament's final. Shakib took one wicket and scored seven runs in the BPL 2022 final against Comilla Victorians on Friday.

