The new jerseys for the Bangladesh national cricket team for both men and women have been revealed in a grand launch ceremony. During the ceremony in association with their sponsor Robi they went on to unveil their jerseys. Players from both men's and women's teams were there on the stage wearing the new jersey and they even went on to do a catwalk on the stage. Fans Compare Crowds at PSL and WPL 2024, Highlight Massive Difference in Turnout of Fans.

Have a Look at The Images Here

In a momentous event, the Bangladesh National Cricket Team unveiled their vibrant new jerseys in a grand launch ceremony, joined by Robi, the esteemed Sponsor of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team. 🇧🇩🏏#BCB | #Cricket | #Robi | #BangladeshCricketTeam | #JerseyUnveiling pic.twitter.com/WjQlt5nfCn— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)