Bangladesh U19 are set to face Ireland U19 for the next match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 campaign. The BAN U19 vs IRE U19 CWC match will be played at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa and has a start time of 01:30 PM IST. The BAN U19 vs IRE U19 CWC match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming online of the BAN U19 vs IRE U19 CWC match on the mobile app. Will Pucovski Retired Hurt After Being Struck on Head While Batting for Victoria’s Second XI Against South Africa (Watch Video)

Bangladesh U19 vs Ireland U19

Two more #U19WorldCup fixtures to kick start your week ✊ Details on where to catch the action 📺 https://t.co/qpV2hU2h8K pic.twitter.com/84Xx2ziJQs — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 22, 2024

