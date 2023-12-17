Bangladesh Win ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 Title After Beating UAE by 195 Runs in Final

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby and his team put up a dominant show in the final of the tournament to clinch the title. UAE, chasing 288 to win, were bowled out for just 87 runs.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 17, 2023 05:24 PM IST

Bangladesh have won the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 title with a comprehensive 195-run victory over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final on Sunday, December 17. Batting first, Bangladesh posted a solid 282/6 on the board with Ashiqur Rahman Shibli scoring a magnificent 129 off 149 balls with 12 fours and one six. Chowdhur Mohammad Rizwan and Ariful Islam also scored 60 and 50 runs respectively. In response, UAE were bowled out for just 87 runs with Rohanat Doullah Borson and Maruf Mridha taking three wickets apiece. Iqbal Hossain Emon and Sheikh Jibon took two wickets each. For UAE, Dhruv Parashar top-scored with 25 runs. NZ vs BAN 1st ODI 2023: Will Young’s Century Helps New Zealand Register 44-Run Win Against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Win U-19 Asia Cup 2023 title

Tags:
ACC U-19 Asia Cup ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 BAN vs UAE Bangladesh u-19 Cricket Team Bangladesh vs UAE Bangladesh vs United Arab Emirates U-19 Asia Cup U-19 Asia Cup 2023 UAE U-19 cricket team UAE vs BAN
