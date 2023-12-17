Bangladesh Win ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 Title After Beating UAE by 195 Runs in Final

Bangladesh have won the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 title with a comprehensive 195-run victory over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final on Sunday, December 17. Batting first, Bangladesh posted a solid 282/6 on the board with Ashiqur Rahman Shibli scoring a magnificent 129 off 149 balls with 12 fours and one six. Chowdhur Mohammad Rizwan and Ariful Islam also scored 60 and 50 runs respectively. In response, UAE were bowled out for just 87 runs with Rohanat Doullah Borson and Maruf Mridha taking three wickets apiece. Iqbal Hossain Emon and Sheikh Jibon took two wickets each. For UAE, Dhruv Parashar top-scored with 25 runs. NZ vs BAN 1st ODI 2023: Will Young’s Century Helps New Zealand Register 44-Run Win Against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Win U-19 Asia Cup 2023 title

CHAMPIONS🏆 Congratulations to Bangladesh for winning the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2023.#ACCMensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/S2fwWpYvFK — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 17, 2023

