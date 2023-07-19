India A is currently taking on the challenge of arch-rivals Pakistan A in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final group match. They have won their previous two games dominantly against Nepal A and UAE A. Indian quick Harshit Rana has been in fine form and he started in good rhythm against Pakistan A too attacking them with a barrage of short balls leading to a lot of play and misses. Following such a scenario wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel was caught on stump mic saying to Harshit Rana, 'Batsman bhi hai usko bhi khila sirf main or tu nahin khel rahe' (Batsman is also there, make him play. Only you and me are not playing). India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Port of Spain.

Stump Mic Reveals Dhruv Jurel's Hilarious Comment for Harshit Rana

