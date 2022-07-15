Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Rashid Khan, who are among the global stars in T20 cricket, have been nominated for the inaugural overseas player draft for Big Bash League 12. The Big Bash League's Player Acquisition and Cricket Consultant Trent Woodhill, said, "To receive nominations from players such as Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo demonstrates the attention on the BBL in the global marketplace thanks to the draft." A day ago, the schedule for the 12th edition of this popular competition was announced.

