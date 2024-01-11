Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes have played eight games so far in the Big Bash League (BBL) season 13 and are separated by one point in the points table. The Strikers hold 12-8 advantage over the Hurricanes in head to head match-up. The sole game of the BBL 2023-24 season on January 11, 2024 will start at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the BBL Season 13 in India, and fans can enjoy Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers live on Star Sports network channels. Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers live streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Ashton Agar Equals Record For Most Dot Balls By A Spinner in Big Bash League History, Achieves Feat During Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2023-24 Match

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers

All set for a rematch in Hobart! Catch us live on Channel 7, Kayo Sports and Foxtel tonight #BBL13 #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/vbv0mzxQey — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 10, 2024

