The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Men's Indian Cricket Team for the 2023-24 season (October 1st, 2023 to September 30th, 2024). Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are included in Grade A+ contracts. R Ashwin, Mohammed. Shami, Mohammed. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya are included in Grade A contracts. Five cricketers are contracted in Grade B including Rishabh Pant while fifteen players are listed in Grade C contracts. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are unfortunately removed from the list of central contract holders. KL Rahul's Availability For IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 Doubtful As Injured Indian Cricketer Sent to London For Reassessment: Report.

BCCI Announces Annual Player Contracts of Team India For 2023-24 Season

Additionally, athletes who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis. For more details, click the link below 👇👇https://t.co/IzRjzUUdel #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) February 28, 2024

