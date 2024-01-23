Ravichandran Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Dilip Sardesai Awards for their performances against West Indies in 2022-23. Ashwin had a memorable time in the Test series against West Indies, taking 15 wickets in four innings. Jaiswal, on the other hand, was India's star performer with the bat in hand, scoring 266 runs in three innings. It was also his debut series in international cricket. BCCI Awards 2024: Jaydev Unadkat Wins Madhavrao Scindia Award for Finishing As Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy 2019–20.

Ravi Ashwin, Yashasvi Jaiswal Win Dilip Sardesai Award

Presenting the winners of the Dilip Sardesai Award 🏆 🔹Most wickets in Test Cricket - 2022-23 (India vs West Indies) 👉 R Ashwin 🔹Most runs in Test Cricket - 2022-23 (India vs West Indies) 👉 Yashasvi Jaiswal#NamanAwards | @ashwinravi99 | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/cHTCRao7AU — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2024

