Sports cameraman Kamalanadimuthu Thiruvalluvan, popularly known as Thiru, has been a part of the Indian cricketing broadcast fraternity for a long time since the days of the inception of Indian cricket broadcast. In an unfortunate development, the veteran cameraman breathed his last on the morning of February 24, 2024. In his loving memory, the production team of BCCI wore black armbands during the ongoing India vs England 4th Test match at Ranchi. WPL 2024 Cameraman Dies: Kamalanadimuthu Thiruvalluvan, Popularly Known As Thiru, Passes Away Suddenly.

BCCI Production Team Wears Black Armband in Memory of Late Cameraman Kamalanadimuthu Thiruvalluvan

The BCCI production crew wore black armbands in memory of Thiru who passed away yesterday. Our heart goes out to his near and dear ones and the BCCI offers it's condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/CLH0NbJP1T — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2024

