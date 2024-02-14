BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah was present at the inauguration of the newly named Niranjan Shah Stadium which was previously Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium ahead of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024. During the event Shah mentioned "Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy India will win the T20 World Cup in Barbados.". Although it is yet to be confirmed who will lead India in the mega event in June, Shah's words hinted that it will none other than Rohit Sharma leading India in the tournament. Saurashtra Cricket Association Cricket Ground in Rajkot Renamed As Niranjan Shah Stadium Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Jay Shah Drops Hint That Rohit Sharma Will Lead Team India In ICC T20 World Cup 2024

"Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy India will win the T20 World Cup in Barbados," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah at the Niranjan Shah Stadium event in Rajkot. — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) February 14, 2024

