Ben Sears has picked up his maiden Test wicket after Steve Smith got LBW in the NZ vs AUS 2nd Test. It was a very unusual way of getting LBW. Steve Smith would be kicking himself. It was like a brain fade moment for Australia's batsman. It was not at all a good day for New Zealand in the batting but as they took four wickets of Australia things were looking better till the end of the day. ‘Torchbearers of New Zealand Cricket…’, Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Kane Williamson and Tim Southee As They Play Their 100th Test During NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (View Post).

Watch Video Here

The BLACKCAPS have the wicket of Steve Smith and Ben Sears has his maiden test wicket! 🔥 @BLACKCAPS v Australia: 2nd Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/B8BSveZvRF— TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) March 8, 2024

