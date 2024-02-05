Ben Stokes' reaction was a must-see after James Anderson played a drive down the ground for a boundary on Day 4 of the India vs England 2nd Test 2024 in Visakhapatnam. This happened on the last ball of the 68th over bowled by Mukesh Kumar when Anderson unfurled a gorgeous on-drive to a ball whose length was slightly full. As the ball reached the fence, the camera showed England's dressing room where head coach Brendon McCullum was seen applauding the shot. Skipper Stokes, who was seated there too, was left stunned and had a 'jaw-dropping' reaction to that shot. England went on to lose the match by 106 runs as India levelled the series 1-1. The video of Stokes' reaction to Anderson's shot has gone viral. India Beat England by 106 Runs in 2nd Test 2024; Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill Shine As Hosts Level Series 1–1.

