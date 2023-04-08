Ahead of the mega clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 at Wankhede Stadium, CSK captain Mahendra Singh confirms that their team has some changes with Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali unavailable. Ajinkya Rahane and Sisanda Magala take their place. Dwayne Pretorius is also included as Ambati Rayudu features in the impact player list with CSK bowling first. MI also sees a change as Jofra Archer has a niggle and Tristan Stubbs replaces him in the starting lineup.

MI vs CSK Toss Update

