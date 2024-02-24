Indian team managed to wrap up England’s batting lineup before lunch on 353 runs. But skipper Rohit Sharma got out early in the third over, and the Indian batting order stumbled on 217 with the loss of seven wickets at the end of the day. Shoaib Bashir took four wickets, while Tom Hartley took two wickets for the visiting side. After the day’s end, the England team returned to their hotel, where they were welcomed with cheers from the Indian fans. Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow received loud cheers when they stepped out of the bus. Fans were seen taking pictures of the star cricketers. 'Bye Bye Rohit' Barmy Army Teases Rohit Sharma With Song After James Anderson Dismisses Him During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Indian Fans Cheer England Cricket Team

An Indian welcome home for the boys after a special days play 🥰 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/6yHvTM9g77 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)