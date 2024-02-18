Yashasvi Jaiswal played a fantastic knock of 214* runs against England in the third Test at Rajkot. Jaiswal retired hurt on Saturday after scoring a century but returned on Sunday and converted his century to a double century and extended India's lead beyond the reach of England before Rohit Sharma decided to declare. As Jaiswal returned to the dressing room, England captain Ben Stokes met him in the stairs and patted him on the back. Fans loved how Jaiswal's innings has made the opposition captain appreciate him and made the video viral on social media. Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes First Indian to Score Two Double Centuries Against England in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Ben Stokes Pats on Yashasvi Jaiswal's Back On Way to Dressing Room

A special innings from Jaiswal 👏 pic.twitter.com/mC8zrSmCaE — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) February 18, 2024

