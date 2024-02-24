Ben Stokes couldn't believe his eyes when third umpire refuted England's appeal for Yashasvi Jaiswal's caught behind during IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 Day 2 at Ranchi. Jaiswal who is in a great run of form, started on a solid note and looked dangerous, it is when, a ball from Ollie Robinson took the edge of his beat and Ben Foakes dived forward to grab the catch. England celebrated but the umpires referred the decision as there were doubts whether the catch was clean. It seemed in the replay like the ball dropped before the gloves and third umpire Joel Wilson signaled a not out. Stokes couldn't believe his eyes and gave a reaction of utter disbelief with his head in his hands. Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Fifth Indian To Score 600 Runs or More in a Test Series, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

Ben Stokes Reacts in Disbelief As Third Umpire Adjudges Yashasvi Jaiswal Not Out

