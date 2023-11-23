There has been speculations around the availability of Ben Stokes for CSK in the upcoming edition of IPL and the England all-rounder confirms that he will miss the season due to workload management and fitness issues. Stokes was purchased by CSK in the IPL auction 2023 but he played only two matches for the franchise. Now, he will not be a part of the competition in 2024. Delhi Capitals Likely To Release Manish Pandey and Sarfaraz Khan Ahead of IPL 2024 Season.

Ben Stokes to Miss IPL 2024

🦁 NEWS FROM THE PRIDE🔔 Read More ⬇️ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 23, 2023

