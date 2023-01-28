England suffered a narrow defeat by 27 runs in the hands of South Africa in the 1st ODI at Bloemfontein. Chasing 299, they looked in control for most part of the chase but then a middle-order collapse made sure they fell short. England has been lately suffering from a loss in for in ODIs as they have lost 7 out of the last 9 ODI games and won only 2. As they get closer to the ODI World Cup in India in this year, more concerns are getting raised. As the questions were getting asked, Ben Stokes, who retired from ODIs in 2022, used a cryptic tweet to blame the hectic international schedule of England as one of the reasons for the loss of form. Ben Stokes Wins ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

Ben Stokes Blames England's Cricket Schedule

Begins with S ends with E and has chedul in there as well https://t.co/U2aF9FOSDw — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 27, 2023

