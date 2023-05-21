Chennai Super Kings have recently qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Ravindra Jadeja, who captained CSK last season. did not have a great form with the bat although he compensated for it with the ball. Ahead of the Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans, Ravindra Jadeja shares a cryptic message of ' Karma Will Get Back At You' on twitter. Surprised by the development, fans on twitter shared their thoughts and expressed their worries.

Ravindra Jadeja's Cryptic Karma Tweet

Bhai Seedha Seedha Batana Baat Kya Hai?

Why does he always post something cryptic 😭😭😭 Bhai seedha seedha batana baat kya hai? https://t.co/QssHd22AMp — ` (@FourOverthrows) May 21, 2023

Ab Kya Hua

Ab kya hua jaddu bhai — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) May 21, 2023

A Fan Trying to Speculate

Likely Context for this cryptic post pic.twitter.com/O2k6rxErYP — Cricpedia. (@_Cricpedia) May 21, 2023

A Supportive Fan

जड़ेजा भाई आप संघर्ष करो हम आपके साथ हैं — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) May 21, 2023

Relax!

Fans getting anxious, I guess this is about people outside our super family and not anything to do with team. So sing Baby Calm down and relax! — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) May 21, 2023

Worried Fan

This is not for chennai crowd, because he knows, chennai fans always love and support blindly to sir jadeja and every CSK team members 🙏🏻 — Ganesh Gurjar (@IamGaneshGurjar) May 21, 2023

