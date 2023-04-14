Bhuvneshwar Kumar has completed 150 matches in the Indian Premier League, achieving this feat during the game between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 14. The veteran pacer has been a key component in Sunrisers Hyderabad for years and has added another achievement to his name.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Completes 150 Matches in IPL

All hail the 𝕊𝕎𝕀ℕ𝔾 𝕂𝕀ℕ𝔾 for the 150th time 👑 pic.twitter.com/fHQWreVJ2d — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 14, 2023

