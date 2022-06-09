The broadcaster during the first One-Day International (ODI) made a huge blunder as it displayed a wrong video replay after Shaheen Afridi dismissed opener Kyle Mayers caught and bowled. In order to check whether it was a bump catch and also a fair delivery the on-field umpires sought third umpire's help. While the catch was fair, it was unsure whether it was a no-ball or not as the broadcaster played a wrong video replay. To make things ugly, broadcaster picked a video wherein the batsman dismissed- Kyle Mayers- was at the non-striker's end. And also, when Afridi picked the wicket, the main camera showed him bowling over the wicket and when replay was played, the bowler was seen bowling around the wicket. Thus it proves the goof-up. Moreover, Kyle Mayers at non-striker's end can be identified by his armguard while the actual non-striker at the time of dismissal was not wearing an armguard.

Check the video from 0:39 seconds onwards

Shaheen Afridi Bowling from Over the Wicket

Courtesy: PakistanCricketOfficial/YouTube

Replay Showing Afridi Bowling from Around the Wicket

Courtesy: PakistanCricketOfficial/YouTube

Twitter User Noticed Same

Shaheen Afridi dismissed Kyle Mayers (Caught & bowled). To check whether it was a fair delivery, this (Pic) was used Well, guess what? The batter visible in it is Kyle Mayers himself. Huge blunder!#PAKvsWI pic.twitter.com/ysBnB3imEK — Rushil (@rushilthefirst) June 8, 2022

Another Tweet

Ummm… on the DRS they showed front foot replay of Shaheen round the wicket whereas actual wicket ball was from over pic.twitter.com/nxf2s36XVZ — Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) June 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)