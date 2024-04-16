Invited to bat first at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 223 runs in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals. Sunil Narine led the team scoring 109 runs in just 46 balls. This was Narine’s first century in T20 format. The star performer has already won two Man of the Match awards this season with his all-round performances for KKR. But with a century against quality RR's bowling got more praise from the fans. Some fans even call him the biggest legend of the franchise. Check out some of the reactions below, Sunil Narine Scores His Maiden Century in T20 Cricket, Becomes Third Kolkata Knight Riders Batsman to Score Century in IPL; Achieves Feat During KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match .

Biggest Legend of KKR Franchise

At this time, it's hard to say whether Sunil Narine is a batting all-rounder or a bowling all-rounder. Biggest legend of KKR. pic.twitter.com/F3rV18kXf8 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 16, 2024

Narine is everything

• HE IS A FREAK • HE IS A GOAT • HE IS A BRUTAL • HE IS THE SUNIL NARINE. WHAT AN INNINGS AND WHAT A HUNDRED BY NARINE 🤯. pic.twitter.com/Kcxjl53Ca5 — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 16, 2024

Fans are calling using Narine as an opener as greatest decision by KKR

Gautam Gambhir will be the happiest man tonight. Making Sunil Narine the opener of KKR is one of the greatest decision in IPL history. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AI0IcbYHKy — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 16, 2024

Batter Narine is the Biggest Invention by KKR

Invention of wheels is the second biggest invention in this world, first one remains to be someone who saw a batsman in Sunil Narine pic.twitter.com/AeUdanPapr — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) April 16, 2024

Fans see Narine as ‘Reason for Gambhir’s smile’

Sunil Narine is the only person who can put a smile on Gautam Gambhir’s face. #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/4GTKkWt0zq — Humza Sheikh (@Sheikhhumza49) April 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)