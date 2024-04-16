Invited to bat first at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 223 runs in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals. Sunil Narine led the team scoring 109 runs in just 46 balls. This was Narine’s first century in T20 format. The star performer has already won two Man of the Match awards this season with his all-round performances for KKR. But with a century against quality RR's bowling got more praise from the fans. Some fans even call him the biggest legend of the franchise. Check out some of the reactions below, Sunil Narine Scores His Maiden Century in T20 Cricket, Becomes Third Kolkata Knight Riders Batsman to Score Century in IPL; Achieves Feat During KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match .

Biggest Legend of KKR Franchise

Narine is everything

Fans are calling using Narine as an opener as greatest decision by KKR

Batter Narine is the Biggest Invention by KKR

Fans see Narine as ‘Reason for Gambhir’s smile’

