Weeks ago, cricketers Mayank Agarwal was hospitalised following drinking poisonous fluid in airplane while travelling during the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. Agarwal considered it as drinking water and later also lodged a police complaint alleging foul play. Now after finishing the final round of match in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 group stage, he shared a picture from the flight, where he was spotted carrying his own water bottle. Agarwal's added a caption of 'Bilkul Bhi Risk Nahi Lene Ka Re Babaaa' along with the picture. Mayank Agarwal Lodges Police Complaint After Drinking Poisonous Liquid in Flight, Karnataka Captain Alleges Foul Play.

Mayank Agarwal Shares Picture From Flight

Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re babaaaaa ! pic.twitter.com/eeZy3N1qys — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) February 19, 2024

