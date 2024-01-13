In a bizarre incident on the cricket field, a ball hit the stumps but the bails were not moved a bit, during the Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2023-24 match. This incident happened in the last ball of the first innings, bowled by Paul Walter. The ball took the inside edge of Nick Hobson's bat and crashed into the 'electra stumps' but surprisingly, the bails didn't move and fall. As is supposed to happen, the stumps flashed after the ball hit the leg pole but the bails remained firm, not moving at all and hence, giving Hobson a reprieve, who managed a single of the delivery. David Warner Arrives in Helicopter at SCG for Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

How has that happened? 🫣 The ball smashed into the 'Electra Stumps', but the bails didn't move!@KFCAustralia #BucketMoment #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/8nJUch6BfR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2024

