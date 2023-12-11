In a bizarre turn of events, a batter was given not out by the umpire despite his middle stump being knocked back, during a club cricket match in Australia. This rare incident is said to have happened in a match between Ginninderra Cricket Club and West District Cricket Club in ACT Premier Cricket. The picture of the disturbed stumps has gone viral on social media and quite interestingly, the umpire's decision to give not out turned out to be right as none of the two bails were dislodged. According to MCC's Law 29, a batter is out when, "The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground.” Fans have reacted to this picture after it went viral on social media. BBL 2023-24 Match Abandoned Due to Unsafe Pitch, Play Called Off in Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers After 6.5 Overs.

See Pic Here:

Things you don't see every day... Explain this one from a Ginninderra-Wests game for us, cricket fans – how was this possible? Physics? Chewing Gum? Swollen timber in all the rain?" 🤔 📷 Wal Murdoch pic.twitter.com/484qFEt1Wj — Cricket ACT (@CricketACT) December 10, 2023

'Once in A Lifetime'

File this under “once in a lifetime”… https://t.co/07rYtnidI5 — Cricket Notchers (@CricketNotchers) December 10, 2023

'Some Kind of Sorcery'

Some kind of sorcery, clearly. Only possible explanation I'll accept.. https://t.co/TbCNSe4Nof — Brett McKay (@BMcSport) December 10, 2023

'Not Out'

'Robbed'

Go Wests! Robbed of a wicket. https://t.co/cQSfqylPJA — Hamish Neal (@hamishneal) December 11, 2023

'Bails Not Dislodged'

