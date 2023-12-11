In a bizarre turn of events, a batter was given not out by the umpire despite his middle stump being knocked back, during a club cricket match in Australia. This rare incident is said to have happened in a match between Ginninderra Cricket Club and West District Cricket Club in ACT Premier Cricket. The picture of the disturbed stumps has gone viral on social media and quite interestingly, the umpire's decision to give not out turned out to be right as none of the two bails were dislodged. According to MCC's Law 29, a batter is out when, "The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground.” Fans have reacted to this picture after it went viral on social media. BBL 2023-24 Match Abandoned Due to Unsafe Pitch, Play Called Off in Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers After 6.5 Overs.

See Pic Here:

'Once in A Lifetime'

'Some Kind of Sorcery'

'Not Out'

'Robbed'

'Bails Not Dislodged'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)