Leicestershire's Louis Kimber found a bizarre way to be dismissed when he was given out obstructing the field during the County Championship match against Gloucestershire. Kimber defended a spinning delivery off Tom Price and the ball bounced back to him. He then instinctively pulled out his right hand and handled the ball, after which the fielding side started to appeal. The umpire then walked over for a discussion, after which Kimber was given out for obstructing the field. The umpires perhaps felt that the ball could have gone on to hit the stumps had Kimber not handled the ball. Bowled Him! Arshdeep Singh Castles Jamie Smith During Kent vs Surrey County Championship Division One Match (Watch Video)..

Louis Kimber Dismissed While Obstructing the Field

Have you ever seen a wicket like this? Louis Kimber is given out obstructing the field!#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/brARoGFjuw — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 13, 2023

