A bizarre incident took place during the South Australia vs Victoria Sheffield Shield 2023 match. Victoria were batting first in the game when batter Peter Handscomb nicked a ball from Jake Lehmann straight to the hands of third slip Brendan Doggett. Despite that, Handscomb refused to walk and stayed rooted to the crease. Opposition players complained to the umpires and they had to step in asking him to leave and it was then Handscomb dragged himself out of the pitch. Pat Cummins Supports Resting ICC Cricket World Cup 2023-Winning Players, Emphasizes Need for Player Well-Being.

Peter Handscomb Refuses to Walk Despite Edging the Ball

Peter Handscomb refused to leave after edging to the slips until being sent on his way by the umpires 😲 #SheffieldShield#PlayOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/7hs8u47tX7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)