Derbyshire are locking horns with Durham in the County Championship Division Two 2023 match on July 19 in Derby. During the 77th over of Derbyshire's first innings on Day 1, Pakistan international Haider Ali's brain fade led to his dismissal in an unusual manner. The Durham bowler appealed for an LBW against Haider but it was turned. The Pakistan batter, not noticing where the ball was attempted a run but was stumped out by Durham wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson. The video of the bizarre dismissal is creating a lot of buzz on social media. Stuart Broad Scalps His 600th Test Wicket, Achieves Milestone By Dismissing Travis Head During ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023 (Watch Video)

Haider Ali Dismissed in an Unusual Manner in Derbyshire vs Durham Match

One of the most unusual wickets you'll see! An LBW appeal is turned down against Haider Ali but the Derbyshire batter goes for a run and is stumped out by Ollie Robinson #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/Wgvz6tjBak — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 19, 2023

