A bizarre incident occurred during the Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2024 during the 19th over of the West Indian innings. The Australian fielders attempted a run out for Alzarri Joseph but didn't appeal as they thought he has made his ground. In replay it was shown the Alzarri was short of the crease when the stumps broke. Watching that the Australian players celebrated but the umpire notified Australian captain Mitchell Marsh that it is not out as they didn't appeal for the dismissal. Glenn Maxwell Equals Rohit Sharma's Record of Most T20I Centuries, Achieves Feat During AUS vs WI 2nd T20I 2024.

Umpire Gives Alzarri Joseph Not Out Despite Falling Short of Crease

Extremely bizarre scenes were witnessed at Adelaide Oval. Spencer Johnson & Mitchell Marsh attempted a run out against Alzarri Joseph and didn't appeal Spencer Johnson moved on for his next run up, and later, the big screen showed Alzarri Joseph clearly short of his ground. pic.twitter.com/Y69aFJbY1e — Udit (@UditKhar) February 11, 2024

