Ravindra Jadeja has deservedly taken some time off after the quick finish to the India vs West Indies 1st Test in Dominica, with the all-rounder sharing pictures on social media. Jadeja, in the pictures he shared, was seen relaxing on a yacht, and he captioned the post, "Blessings Fall on My Yard". Jadeja played a crucial role in India beating West Indies within three days in the first Test, as he took five wickets and scored 37 undefeated runs in the only innings his team batted. ‘Aapse Zyada Ball Khel Gaya’ Ishan Kishan’s Remark for Ajinkya Rahane, Caught On Stump Mic During IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

See Ravindra Jadeja's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@ravindra.jadeja)

