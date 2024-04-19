Mohsin Khan produced a magical delivery to dismiss Rachin Ravindra during the Lucknow Super Giants vs. Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 19. The left-arm fast bowler bowled a delivery that went through Ravindra's bat and pads and rattled the stumps behind him. The New Zealand cricketer did have a good start to his maiden IPL season but has had a string of low scores in the past few matches. In this match, he was dismissed for a first-ball duck. MS Dhoni Receives Warm Welcome Upon Arrival in Lucknow, Lucknowites Share Their Thoughts on 'Thala' Ahead of LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Mohsin Khan Dismisses Rachin Ravindra

