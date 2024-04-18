Jasprit Bumrah continued to cement his status as one of the best bowlers as he nailed a perfect yorker to dismiss Rilee Rossouw during the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2024 on April 18. Bumrah, who has developed quite a reputation of hitting the yorkers consistently, fired one in and Rossouw was beaten for swing and pace with the ball crashing into this stumps, taking out the leg-pole. The South African, who replaced Jonny Bairstow in the playing XI, departed for a score of just one run from three balls. Rohit Sharma Completes 6500 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match.

Watch Jasprit Bumrah's Yorker to Dismiss Rilee Rossouw

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)