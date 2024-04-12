Kuldeep Yadav delivered a gem to castle Nicholas Pooran during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2024 on April 12. Returning to the team after recovering from a groin niggle, Kuldeep struck in his very first over and Pooran, who had come out to bat after Marcus Stoinis' dismissal, was left completely foxed. Pooran played a forward defence but missed the ball completely, which sneaked through and uprooted the off-stump. The West Indies star has been in good form but was left completely stunned this time. Rishabh Pant Argues With Umpire Rohan Pandit Over Wide Ball Review During LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match.

Kuldeep Yadav Bamboozles Nicholas Pooran

