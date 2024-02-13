Match number 29 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season 2024 will be played between Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians. Comilla have five wins and two losses from the seven games they have played. They find themselves in the second position on the points table with 10 points. Meanwhile, Chattogram Challengers have played eight games and have won five and lost three. They are placed at number three on the points table. The match of the tournament is all set to be played on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the BPL games in India, but fans can enjoy Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians live streaming on the FanCode App. Nurul Hasan Pulls 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping to Dismiss Zakir Hasan’s in Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Match On Fan Code App

Bangladesh's Best 🤩 Pakistan's Powerhouses 💪 Global Giants 🔥 The stars of T20 cricket converge for the Bangladesh Premier League. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/LL4kNQxEcL . .#BPL2024 #BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/iMwfbXCMbJ — FanCode (@FanCode) January 18, 2024

