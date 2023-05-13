Known as the right-handed Rishabh Pant in the domestic stage since 2019, Prabhsimran Singh couldn't impress during his first appearance in the IPL. Starting the 2023 season, he looked good but couldn't translate it into something big. This time finally after a slow start, he picks up and successfully reaches his hundred in just 61 deliveries. Fans, elated by an uncapped batter's performance, share their thoughts on twitter.

Breathtaking

Century from yet another uncapped Indian. Prabhsimran joins the list with a breathtaking ton. @PunjabKingsIPL invested in this youngsters and getting the returns this season much like how KKR groomed Rinku for 6 years — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) May 13, 2023

Outstanding

Outstanding hundred this by Prabhsimran. And he has played so well on a difficult pitch. Has scored 16 out of 20 boundaries scored by Punjab. And he's accelerated brilliantly here after being 27 off 31 at the 10th over mark. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) May 13, 2023

Brilliant

A gem considering the context of playing conditions, and sort of knock which should elevate a player to whole new level!! These are the runs which should be valued in different yardstick! Brilliant Prabhsimran! — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) May 13, 2023

13, 2023

Impressive

Prabhsimran singh has been massively impressive this season 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 13, 2023

Star in the Making

Maiden IPL hundred for Prabhsimran Singh 💯🔥 We are witnessing a star in the making ☀️pic.twitter.com/UBPPcabKwc — 🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ (@MSDianMrigu) May 13, 2023

Sensational

It probably won't be wrong to say that this is the best century of IPL 2023. Sensational knock By Prabhsimran Singh 👀👏👏👏👏 — ` Frustrated CSKian (@kurkureter) May 13, 2023

