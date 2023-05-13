Known as the right-handed Rishabh Pant in the domestic stage since 2019, Prabhsimran Singh couldn't impress during his first appearance in the IPL. Starting the 2023 season, he looked good but couldn't translate it into something big. This time finally after a slow start, he picks up and successfully reaches his hundred in just 61 deliveries. Fans, elated by an uncapped batter's performance, share their thoughts on twitter.

Breathtaking

Outstanding

Brilliant

13, 2023

Impressive

Star in the Making

Sensational

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)