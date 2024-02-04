Fans were in for a bit of surprise as they started to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test 2024 on February 4. A broadcast glitch showed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips in the South Africa playing XI for this Test match and it sparked off hilarious reactions from the fans. The glitch showed Williamson's picture above Raynard van Tonder and Phillips' face featured with the name all-rounder Ruan de Swardt. South Africa had earlier named a second-string Test squad to face New Zealand in the two-match Test series. The picture of Williamson and Phillips' faces in the South Africa playing XI have gone viral. Kane Williamson Scores 30th Century in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SA 1st Test 2024.

See Pic:

'Looking Like Kane Mama'

RAUANARD van TONDER Is Looking Like Kane Mama https://t.co/YvWStbsAAQ — CRIC BHAVY (@126off63) February 4, 2024

Haha

Kane Williamson Is Playing From South Africa And Still Scoring Runs Against South Africa 🤔🤔 https://t.co/EZF8FuXz6a — Cricket Sarcasm (@CricHit4) February 4, 2024

'Borrowed Williamson for 1 Match'

borrowed Williamson for 1 match — Harun (@harunbutt11) February 4, 2024

'Hilarious'

'Nice to See Teams United'

Nice to see teams united — mowgli (@mowgli_meister) February 4, 2024

