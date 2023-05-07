For the first time the fan favourite Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal are facing each other as captains in IPL. As KL Rahul, the regular captain of LSG is unavailable due to injury, Krunal Pandya is leading the troops and in the GT vs LSG clash in IPL 2023, the two brothers go head on against each other. Ahead of the game, the two brothers catch up with each other and share a bit of encouragement before entering the face-off.

Hardik Pandya Checks on Brother Krunal Pandya

The two Pandya brothers are up against one another here in Ahmedabad. Who do you reckon will come on Top after Match 51 of the #TATAIPL #GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/Zvh2kRRjwN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2023

