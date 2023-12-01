Apart from his big-hitting prowess and handy off-spin bowling, Suresh Raina has been one of the best fielders and fans have witnessed his exploits on the field, time and time again when he played for the Indian cricket team and also for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL. Raina rolled back those years with yet another sensational effort when he came up with a direct hit that sent Iqbal Abdulla packing during the Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad match in Legends League Cricket 2023. Having just one stump to aim at, Raina's throw was absolutely on point and it caught Abdullah way short of his crease. Immediately after the throw hit the stumps, he raised his arms in the air to celebrate. Oops! Chris Gayle's Bat Breaks While Trying to Hit Ryan Sidebottom's Slower Bouncer During Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants LLC 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)