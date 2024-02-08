Jasprit Bumrah's heroics during the India vs England 2nd Test match in Vizag few days ago have attracted praise and appreciation from all quarters and AB de Villiers did not let this opportunity to laud the premier fast bowler, go by. The former South Africa cricketer appreciated Bumrah and his performance in the Vizag test in Hindi. In a video shared on his 'X', formerly Twitter handle, the Proteas great said, "Bumrah shandaar bowling karta hai," while explaining why his performance was great. Bumrah picked up nine wickets in the first match including a six-fer in the first innings with one of those wickets being a peach of a yorker to castle Ollie Pope. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First-Ever Bowler to Top ICC Rankings in All Formats.

Watch Video Here:

This week's #The360Show as I review the India vs England 2nd Test and Bumrah's 'shaandar' bowling and much more. 🏏⬇️ 📺🔗: https://t.co/OdC6vLnwB1#CricketNews #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/XaEoHiVexX — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) February 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)