Sachin Tendulkar penned a special post to wish Mohammad Kaif on his birthday on December 1. The former Team India cricketer, who was well-known for his fielding skills, turned 43 today and Sachin, his ex-teammate took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, "Another year older, but your fielding skills remain timeless, my friend! Wishing you a fantastic birthday, Kaifu. Keep shining on and off the field!" Mohammad Kaif's 87* in the 2002 Natwest Series final against England is a fond memory etched in the minds of Indian cricket fans. Happy Birthday Mohammad Kaif! BCCI Wishes Former Team India Cricketer As He Turns 43.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Mohammad Kaif On his Birthday

Another year older, but your fielding skills remain timeless, my friend! Wishing you a fantastic birthday, Kaifu. Keep shining on and off the field! 🏏 @MohammadKaif — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)