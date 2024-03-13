Ahead of the IPL 2024, which begins on March 22, teams have been hurt by the sudden withdrawals of English crickets. The one to start the proceedings was Mark Wood, who pulled out from the LSG squad citing personal reasons, it was soon followed by Gus Atkinson and Jason Roy of KKR and very recently, reports have suggested that Harry Brook has pulled out from Delhi Capitals squad citing personal reasons too. Highlighting the issue, commentator Aakash Chopra posted 'Buy English players at the IPL Auction at your own peril'. Harry Brook Pulls Out of IPL 2024 Due to Personal Reasons, Delhi Capitals Yet to Name Replacement: Report.

Aakash Chopra Reacts After England Cricketers Pull Out of IPL 2024

Buy English players at the IPL Auction at your own peril 🫣🙄 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)